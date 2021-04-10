Tucson mayor joins push for background checks on gun purchases

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Mayor Regina Romero joined a group of more than 100 mayors across the country asking for gun control legislation with comprehensive background checks.
"It's time to take meaningful action on the gun violence epidemic in our nation," Romero said in a tweet. She signed a letter asking the Senate to take action.
Today, I joined more than 100 #Mayors across the country in asking the U.S. Senate to pass comprehensive background check legislation.— Regina Romero (@TucsonRomero) April 9, 2021
It's time to take meaningful action on the gun violence epidemic in our nation. @Everytown
Link to letter: https://t.co/Kj41rpWdRa pic.twitter.com/ygBoY6qJ2T
The push comes from a recent surge in mass shootings.
Here's an excerpt from the letter:
The mass shootings in Atlanta and Boulder in recent weeks are a reminder of the vulnerabilities we face when people who should not have guns are able to access them. Every day in our cities and towns, we use all the tools at our disposal to keep guns out of the hands of people who are a danger to themselves or others. But we are in desperate need of the tools only the federal government can provide. We must close the gaping loopholes in our federal laws that have allowed illegal guns to flood our communities for far too long.