Tucson mayor joins push for background checks on gun purchases

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson Mayor Regina Romero joined a group of more than 100 mayors across the country asking for gun control legislation with comprehensive background checks.

"It's time to take meaningful action on the gun violence epidemic in our nation," Romero said in a tweet. She signed a letter asking the Senate to take action.

Today, I joined more than 100 #Mayors across the country in asking the U.S. Senate to pass comprehensive background check legislation.



It's time to take meaningful action on the gun violence epidemic in our nation. @Everytown



Link to letter: https://t.co/Kj41rpWdRa pic.twitter.com/ygBoY6qJ2T — Regina Romero (@TucsonRomero) April 9, 2021

The push comes from a recent surge in mass shootings.

Here's an excerpt from the letter: