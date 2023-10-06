Tucson mariachi group appears on 'Good Morning America'

TUCSON, AZ — A Tucson family is gaining national recognition this Hispanic Heritage Month, for the lasting legacy of mariachi music they have built throughout the community.

Alfredo Valenzuela started "Las Aguilitas" at Davis Bilingual Magnet Elementary School back in the 1980s. It was then taken over by Alfredo's son Jaime Valenzuela in 2003.

Jaime Valenzuela Old photo of "Las Aguilitas"

The group has members as young as 7 years old who are learning and performing traditional mariachi music.

They were featured on 'Good Morning America' on Friday, which highlighted mariachi bands around the country.

Watch the GMA segment in the player below:

ABC15 sister station KGUN9 got the chance to speak with Alfredo and Jaime to get both of their reactions to the news.

"The awards and the recognition of being on 'Good Morning America,' that's all a plus. What makes us full and satisfied is teaching," Jaime said.

"It feels so good for me to be able to have had an impact on these young people. I can see as they grow up they come and tell me how great they feel with the music with what I did for them, and it really comes into my heart to see that," Alfredo said.