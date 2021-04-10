Watch
Tucson man dies, woman rescued after going missing in Death Valley National Park

Inyo County Sheriff's Office
32-year-old Alexander Lofgren and 27-year-old Emily Henkel went missing while camping in Death Valley National Park this week.
Posted at 10:52 AM, Apr 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-10 13:52:52-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A Tucson man has died, and a woman was rescued after going missing in Death Valley National Park.

32-year-old Alexander Lofgren, a caseworker in the district office of Congressman Raul Grijalva, and 27-year-old Emily Henkel were due to return from a camping trip in the national park on Sunday, April 4.

Authorities were notified on Tuesday, April 6, that the two were missing. The sheriff's office for Inyo County, California initiated a search for the two campers.

On April 8, Lofgren and Henkel were located using aerial reconnaissance, on a steep ledge in a remote part of Death Valley National Park.

Due to the location, an attempted hoist operation failed.

On April 9, Inyo County Search and Rescue members were able to access the ledge where the missing campers had been discovered.

They found Lofgren dead and transferred custody of the body to the Inyo County Coroner's Office for investigation.

Henkel was found alive and has been flown to Lemoore Naval Air Station for medical treatment.

“This has been a tremendously difficult operation in a very unforgiving geographic area of Inyo County, I sincerely hope for healing and recovery for all involved,” stated Inyo County Sheriff Jeff Hollowell.

