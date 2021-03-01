TUCSON, AZ — A Tucson family is spreading happiness to neighbors in a special way as we all navigate our lives through the pandemic.

Painting, talking, and making special deliveries is what Brie Seward and her sons Sebastian and Julian have been doing since last April.

It’s a family project that's grown and brought friends together throughout the Rancho Del Cerro neighborhood in Tucson.

"We wanted to do something that brought us joy, that could possibly spread to our neighbors,” Seward said.

Seward wanted to find a cool and unique way to spend quality time together during the pandemic, so they broke out the paint and rocks and created colorful works of art. One by one, the artwork quickly became a popular and welcome sight in their community.

So far, the family has dropped off over 250 of the hand-painted and decorated rocks at 40 homes nearby. All of it is done in an effort to brighten things up for their community during these dark times.

The rocks are also a welcome sight for neighbor Roger Steilen who says he can’t wait to see the new designs. Steilen is not alone; some neighbors are actually using the rocks to decorate their own homes.

“We run across so many, the neighbors are out there saying, 'Do you know where those rocks are coming from?' and I say, 'Yes, I do,' and they say, 'We love them this is just terrific,'” Steilen said.

"People are leaving us notes and people paint rocks back for us. People come and drop off paints,” Seward said.

So, if you live in Tucson and happen to find a cool-looking rock at your mailbox, it just might be a group of kids who are looking to make your day.

"This is something that came as a hobby to us, and it's created this beautiful exchange from our neighbors that we’re going to keep doing,” Seward said.