Tucson Electric plans wind energy project to power 31K homes

TUCSON, AZ - A southern Arizona utility company is planning a wind energy project that could power up to 31,000 homes annually.

Tucson Electric Power says a request for design and construction proposals will go out this week. The projects have to be capable of producing at least 100 megawatts of wind energy and be operational in 2021.

The utility wants renewable energy resources to make up at least 30 percent of its portfolio by 2030. It now gets about 11 percent of its power from renewables, including solar, wind and biomass.

The Arizona Corporation Commission set the renewables standard for regulated electric utilities at 15 percent by 2025.

Tucson Electric has about 420,000 customers in southern Arizona.