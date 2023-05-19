Tucson dog memorial gives pet owners a chance to reflect on their pets' impact

TUCSON, AZ — If you’ve ever owned a dog, you know just how important they can become to you and your family.

But when they transition, that heartbreak can often hit just as hard as when we lose another person in our lives.

Located in Tucson, just off the Rillito River, is a dog shrine dedicated to those who lose their best friend.

"I came across it a couple months ago," said Stefano Natali. "I didn’t know it was there, to be completely honest."

The Larry Cowell Memorial Dog Shrine is a pyramid-like structure serving as a place for dog owners and dog lovers like Natali to remember our fallen canine companions.

Filled with old toys, leashes, pictures and other memorabilia dropped off by pet owners over the years, the shrine offers a space for visitors to reflect on the impact dogs have had on many of our lives.

"I think it makes me feel at peace that people would really think that much about their dogs, about their family," he said while walking his own dog nearby. "That they would go out [of] their way to have a little memorial for them."

I first discovered this shrine through a user on Reddit. After doing some digging, I couldn’t pinpoint when the shrine was erected or who created it, but according to the Reddit user, the memorial has been around for a decade.

"I think it’s really cool that somebody started that and there’s people that are continuing to upkeep that," said Tess Brinkeroff.

Brinkerhoff has been around dogs her entire life and like everyone else I spoke to on and off camera, she had no idea the memorial was there, but it’s something she’s glad to know exists.

"I love it," the dog owner said. "I’ve never seen anything like that before. And I feel that, just like how you said, our animals are our best friends, so why would we not do something to be able to remember them."

If you would like to visit the shrine, it is located at 3725 Columbus Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85712.