Trampolines fly rogue in two Tucson incidents in two days

Two separate incidents occurred one day apart
Secure your trampolines!
Posted at 10:15 AM, May 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-28 13:17:56-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — In two days' time, two separate airborne trampolines were unleashed into the Tucson skies.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety shared that Saturday, May 21, a state trooper witnessed a trampoline, carried by a dust devil, blow over a freeway wall and onto I-10.

The trooper was engaged in a traffic stop when he saw the piece of sports equipment bouncing from the eastbound to westbound lanes near the 6th Avenue exit.

Before the trampoline was able to again take flight, a passing truck driver used his vehicle to push it onto the right-hand shoulder. The trooper then secured the trampoline with his patrol vehicle's tow strap, preventing potential traffic incidents.

AZDPS reported no specific damage as a result of the trampoline.

One day prior, another trampoline was reported blowing into power lines, causing an outage for 2,000 customers, according to Tucson Electric Power.

AZDPS asked the public via Twitter to secure home trampolines to prevent future incidents.

