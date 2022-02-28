Three Valley teens in serious condition after pursuit, rollover crash near Sierra Vista

SIERRA VISTA, AZ — Three Valley teens are in serious condition after a pursuit and crash near Highway 92 Sunday.

Sierra Vista police say it happened near Ramsey Canyon and Highway 92.

The teens whose ages have not been released were traveling at a high rate of speed in a red car and refused to pull over, authorities said.

Officials say they were traveling near the Sierra Vista Estates.

The driver of the red car crashed into another driver, causing the red car to roll over.

During the impact, police say one person was thrown from the vehicle.

All three teens were airlifted to hospitals. Two teens remain at Canyon Vista Medical Center while the other teen is at a Tucson-area hospital.

No other information was released at this time.

The investigation remains ongoing by Cochise County Sheriff's officials.