TUCSON, AZ — The suspect in Sunday's shooting incident at a house fire and ambulance call in Tucson has died, police announced Thursday afternoon.

Police also revealed new details about the victim found dead inside the home that caught fire.

According to a news release from the Tucson Police Department, medical examiners have identified the person whose remains were found in the house fire as 36-year-old Jennifer A. Fells.

TPD says it was discovered during the autopsy that Fells sustained gunshot trauma.

The suspect, 35-year-old Leslie Scarlett, was severely injured after a TPD officer shot him a few blocks away from the fire. Police say he died Wednesday.

Detectives are continuing to investigate.