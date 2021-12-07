Senate votes to approve nomination of Chris Magnus as CBP commissioner

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The U.S. Senate voted Tuesday to approve the nomination of Tucson Police Department Chief Chris Magnus as the next head of Customs and Border Protection, Department of Homeland Security.

Arizona Senator Mark Kelly released the following statement. “This bipartisan vote gives Arizona much-needed leadership at Customs and Border Protection at a time when we continue to face challenges at the border demonstrated by the increase in migrants in the Yuma Sector over the past two days. Chris Magnus brings experience and understanding of Southern Arizona that will be important for his new role leading CBP as we continue working to secure the border, upgrade our ports of entry, and ensure a more orderly and humane process at the border that doesn’t fall on Arizona communities.”

Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema, Chair of the Senate Government Operations and Border Management Subcommittee added, "Today’s confirmation of Chris Magnus to be Commissioner of Customs and Border Protection underscores the Senate’s trust in his exceptional qualifications and history of service. This confirmation represents a step toward improving how the federal government manages and secures the border. I look forward to working with Commissioner Magnus to secure the border, protect our communities, and ensure migrants are treated fairly and humanely.”

President Joe Biden nominated Magnus for the position in April.

Magnus, 61, has been TPD chief since 2016.

