Remains of WWII soldier from Tucson identified

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A World War II solider from Tucson who was captured and died as a prisoner of war has been accounted for, the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency announced Monday.

U.S. Army Pfc. Lex L. Lillard, 20, was a part of the U.S. forces in the Philippines. In late 1941, Lillard was a member of the Medical Department of Manila and Subic Bays. Japanese forces invaded the Philippine Islands in December of that year. He was captured and died as a prisoner of war.

His remains were accounted for on May 22, 2023. According to prison camp and other historical records, Lillard died July 19, 1942, and was buried along with other deceased prisoners in the local Cabanatuan Camp Cemetery in Common Grave 312.

In January 2018, the remains associated with Common Grave 312 were disinterred and sent to the DPAA laboratory for analysis. To identify Lillard’s remains, scientists from DPAA used anthropological analysis, as well as circumstantial evidence. Additionally, scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) analysis.

Lillard will be buried in Jay, Okla., on Sept. 23, 2023.