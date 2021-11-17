Quadruple homicide tied to social gathering

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — There was chaos and death in a Tucson trailer park early Sunday morning. Four men died.

Tucson Police say they have not charged anyone in connection to the deaths. The Pima County Attorney's Office will decide if anyone should be charged in the case.

Tucson Police say what happened at the Plaza Del Sol Manufactured Home and RV Resort began as a social gathering.

Some men got angry and left, then returned and got involved in a dispute that left them dead.

A 911 dispatcher told police multiple calls were coming in.

911: “We just got another complainant on that shots fired call. They’re saying they see someone lying in the middle of the street in the mobile home park near 175. One-U-Nine I think we might have a shooting

Police: “Yeah go 10-39 Units Code 3”

Code Three means urgent—run with lights and sirens.

Neighbors told Police there was a confrontation, gunfire, and men trying to get away.

A 911 dispatcher told officers: “The neighbor is saying he shot one male involved in all this and the neighbor has a gun on the person he shot.” 28:37

Soon police knew several men were shot.

An officer radioed, “We have three down in the trailer. We have the one down in the roadway and we have another that was shot in the wrist.”

Another replied: “10-4. Five shooting victims. 10-4.”

Police say three men died at the scene. A fourth was declared dead at Banner UMC. The fifth man had a minor wound.

Police saw signs there may have been children near the shooting.

One radio call said: “We have a lot of baby stuff in here. Looks like maybe a toddler.”

Then a few minutes later:

”The kids are accounted for. I’m just verifying the information now.”

Police wanted to be sure they did not have even more victims so they asked TPD’s helicopter to search the area. That search determined the total stops at four dead, one injured.