Prisoner escapes federal prison satellite campus in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man serving prison time for serious drug charges has escaped a federal prison satellite campus in Tucson.

The Department of Justice said Ezequiel Solis Jr. was discovered missing around 4:00 p.m. Friday.

Solis Jr. was housed in the minimum security satellite campus of the Wilmot prison with just over 100 other male prisoners.

He is serving more than 13 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute cocaine and conspiracy to import methamphetamine.

Federal and local law enforcement agencies are currently trying to find Solis Jr.

An internal investigation is underway.

Anyone with information about Solis Jr. and where he might be should call the United States Marshals Service at 520-978-6900.

