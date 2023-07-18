Thousands on east side, in Foothills, La Encantada, still without power

UPDATED AT 6:11 AM on Tuesday, July 18:

Crews are continuing repairs as thousands of people wake up without power. Currently, over 3,000 TEP customers are experiencing outages. According to TEP, some people may have to wait until the afternoon for power to be restored.

KGUN crews were up in the Catalina Foothills this morning; the area saw significant impacts from Monsoon activity, including fallen trees and multiple downed power lines.

Drivers headed in the area near Campbell Avenue and East Bening Wood Road should be aware of closures and delays.

UPDATE:

The Tucson Electric Power (TEP) is continuing to fix connections to homes.

"As of 10 p.m., we have about 11,000 customers still out of service," TEP Supervisor of Media Relations Jospeh Barrios said. "Our crews will work through the night on repairs and restorations."

UPDATE AT 8:10 PM

KGUN 9 has gotten word of La Encantada and the surrounding-area residents out of electricity as well.

"...the damage from tonight’s storms was widespread throughout town." Tucson Electric Power Supervisor of Media Relations Joseph Barrios revealed. "We have more than 13,000 customers out of service at the moment."

We finally received measurable rainfall at the Tucson airport and thankfully the rest of the metro area as well. This is the third latest date in the monsoon season for recording measurable rainfall! #azwx pic.twitter.com/LqKHn0raLy — NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) July 18, 2023

UPDATE AT 5:34 PM

The Tucson Electric Power (TEP) is reporting more than 12,000 customers who are affected.

"Our crews will work overnight, restoring service and making repairs as quickly as possible." TEP Supervisor of Media Relations Joseph Barrios told KGUN 9. "We’ve restored service to some customers, but new outage reports are still coming in."

INITIAL STORY 5:07 PM

Over 10,000 customers are without power on Tucson's east side and in the Foothills, according to Tucson Electric Power, after a powerful storm roared through Tucson late Monday afternoon.

The outages run from Fort Lowell and Swan North past East Skyline Drive in the Foothills. They are concentrated between Kolb and Camino Seco, 22nd to the south and Speedway to the north on Tucson's east side.

Smaller outages have been reported east of Pantano and south of Golf Links, and at Speedway and Craycroft.

Please stay with KGUN 9 for continuing updates.