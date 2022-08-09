Watch Now
Popular Tucson hiking trails see spike in car break-ins

Breanna Isbell
Posted at 9:30 AM, Aug 09, 2022
TUCSON — The Pima County Sheriff's Department released a public service announcement warning local hikers of a recent spike in vehicle break-ins at three popular trailhead parking lots.

These local hot spots include Finger Rock, Douglas Springs, and Pima Canyon trails.

Over the last two weeks, PCSD reported these trails to have seen six vehicle break-ins.

PCSD urges hikers to leave their valuables at home or placed in the trunk and out of sight.

