Police in riot gear meet Pro-Palestine protestors at the U of A

Update 8:15 a.m.

Our Good Morning Tucson crews arrived to the UA campus around 3:00 a.m. and found local and state police agencies packing up. Had you gone to bed last night and woken up for a jog around campus as the sun rose, you wouldn't be able to tell that an encampment had ever existed but for the two floodlights near the entrance to campus.

It seems that within an hour law enforcement managed to not only disperse the protesters but also clean up everything left behind.

Update: 2:15 a.m.

Police have arrested some of the protesters. We are working to confirm how many have been arrested thus far.

We have received a statement from the University:

“University of Arizona President Robert C. Robbins has directed University officials and the University of Arizona Police Department, to immediately enforce campus use policies and all corresponding laws without further warning. The UAPD is supported by members of the Tucson Police Department, Pima County Sheriff’s Office and the state’s Department of Public Safety. The University will continue to act in the best interests of our students, faculty and staff to ensure their safety.”

Update: 1:07 a.m.

More police continue to arrive and DPS is now on the scene.

Update: 11:59 p.m.

Protesters grew more violent towards police presences at the scene. KGUN 9 crews live at the scene reported seeing them throwing trash at officers.

———————

After day 2 of Pro-Palestine protests at the University of Arizona, officers in riot gear began approaching the crowd around 11:00 p.m.

Protesters continued to occupy the area despite being instructed to leave campus by 10:30 p.m.

Around 10:30 p.m. the crowd of protesters took to the street yelling chants like " Free, free Palestine.."

As the situation continued to escalate an officer that attempted to take down part of the encampment was met with trash thrown by the protesters.

The University issued a UAlert warning to avoid the area.

The police presence at the scene continued to grow around 11:00 p.m. with continuous warnings for protesters to clear the area under threat of arrest. University of Arizona Police, Tucson Police, S.W.A.T. team and the Pima County Sheriffs Department were working in tandem to break up the protest.

Counter protesters and onlookers crowded around the area hurling obscenities, repeatedly breaking out in chant " U-S-A".

By 11:45 p.m. police continued to issue warning of arrest over the loud speaker.

Stay with KGUN9 for continued coverage.