TUCSON, AZ - Police have arrested an 80-year-old man who's accused of robbing a bank in Tucson on Friday.

According to Tucson police, Robert Francis Krebs faces armed robbery charges in connection with the crime.

On Friday afternoon, police say Krebs entered the Pyramid Credit Union near Oracle and Wetmore roads armed with a handgun.

He reportedly demanded money from the teller and was given an undisclosed amount of money before fleeing the scene.

The following day, an employee at an area hotel called 9-1-1 to report that they had spotted Krebs earlier in the day.

The employee told police Krebs had tried to check in at the hotel but had left the property without doing so.

After seeing a social media post about the robbery, the employee recognized Krebs and called authorities.

Once officers received this tip, they began to check nearby hotels and motels and located Krebs.

He was booked into jail on two counts of armed robbery.