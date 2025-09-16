Pima County Sheriff's deputy who made alleged threats toward President Trump placed on leave

The Pima County Sheriff's deputy who allegedly made threatening comments toward President Trump on social media has been placed on a paid leave of absence and is being investigated by the Secret Service, according to Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos.

In a statement made on Facebook, Sheriff Nanos said the department has been made aware of social media postings by Deputy Ramon Hernandez that have been alleged to be inappropriate.

"We are very much concerned," Nanos said in the statement. "We have been notified by several citizens, as well as the Secret Service. The Secret Service is conducting a criminal investigation as we speak, and we are cooperating fully. To that point, we have protocols that are governed by law and by policy."

Sheriff Nanos said the department won't start any internal investigation until the Secret Service has had a chance to complete its investigation.

"To be clear, this Sheriff and this department does not and will never condone violence of any kind," Sheriff Nanos said. "We hold our team to a higher standard, a level of professionalism that's above all. We expect the best out of our team at all times, 24/7; not just during their eight-hour day.

"We are committed to keeping this community safe and will take a very close look at all of the allegations that are in front of us."