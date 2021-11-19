Pima County Sheriff's Deputy shot in Tucson

TUCSON, AZ — Pima County Sheriff's Deputies are working a critical incident in Tucson near Palo Verde Road and Julian Drive in which a deputy was shot in the head.

PCSD says there are no suspects and no danger to the community.

The deputy has been transported to the hospital in critical condition and his wife and other family members have been notified.

No other details have been released by PCSD about this incident.

