Pima County official resigns, says evictions too frustrating

Ross D. Franklin/AP
FILE - Pima County Constable Kristen Randall speaks to a rental resident about their eviction case Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Tucson, Ariz. Randall is resigning, citing frustrations with having to serve people with eviction notices while not being able to help them stay in their homes. Randall’s resignation takes effect Feb., 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin).
Posted at 2:17 PM, Feb 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-04 16:17:56-05

TUCSON, AZ — A Pima County constable is resigning, citing frustrations with having to serve people with eviction notices while not being able to help them stay in their homes.

Constable Kristen Randall said in her resignation letter that she's had both fulfilling experiences and “terrible, life-changing ones as a constable."

Randall’s resignation takes effect Feb., 13. The county Board of Supervisors will appoint a replacement.

Randall said she tried to provide people with advance notices of their evictions and told them about available assistance.

But she said those efforts have become fruitless with declining availability of housing and increasing rent prices.

