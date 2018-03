TUCSON, AZ - Pima County Sheriff's officials say a corrections officer has been arrested on suspicion of transportation of narcotics and promoting prison contraband.

The 27-year-old Martin Lopez was taken into custody on Feb. 28 after a weeklong investigation, but sheriff's officials didn't announce the arrest until Monday.

It's unclear if Lopez has a lawyer yet.

Sheriff's officials say Lopez has been a corrections officer for about 11 months and he was on probationary status.

The investigation was initiated by a tip to the department's office of professional standards.

Sheriff's officials say the information was over to the criminal investigation division for further investigation.

They say the investigation is ongoing and they take a zero-tolerance stance toward any allegations of criminal activity or misconduct by department members.