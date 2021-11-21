Watch
Pima County authorities: Mom accused in death of her child

Posted at 2:13 PM, Nov 21, 2021
TUCSON, AZ — Pima County Sheriff’s officials say a woman has been arrested in connection with the death of her 2-year-old daughter.

They say 29-year-old Sarah Coleman is jailed on suspicion of negligent homicide.

Authorities responded to a Tucson-area home about 4:30 p.m. Saturday after receiving a report of a drowning.

Coleman allegedly called a family member to report that she found her daughter in her residential pool and the girl apparently drowned.

The child was declared dead at a Tucson hospital.

Sheriff’s investigators say Coleman told detectives that she fell asleep while she and the child were inside the home and when she awoke, she located her daughter in the backyard pool.

But detectives say criminal violations were discovered during their investigation, leading to Coleman’s arrest.

