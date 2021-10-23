Watch
Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry seriously hurt in crash

Randy Metcalf
Pima County Board of Supervisors has confirmed that Administrator Chuck Huckelberry was the bicyclist hit and injured in the crash. He is in stable but critical condition at this time.
Posted at 1:42 PM, Oct 23, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry was seriously hurt after a crash in Tucson Saturday morning, officials say.

Officers responded to downtown Tucson for a report of a serious injury crash involving a bicyclist, according to TPD.

Pima County Board of Supervisors confirmed that Huckelberry was the bicyclist hit and injured in the crash.

Huckelberry was taken to the hospital for treatment. He is in stable but critical condition at this time.

Traffic is shut down on Broadway Boulevard between S. Church and S. Scott avenues, police say. Those involved in the crash stayed at the scene.

The Sun Link streetcar is currently pausing operations on Congress at Church, but a Sun Tran bus is en route to provide rides along Broadway and to the Mercado, according to Sun Tran Tucson.

