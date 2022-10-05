PD: Reported shooting at University of Arizona

TUCSON — A shooting has been reported at the University of Arizona Wednesday afternoon, according to campus police.

Police say the alleged shooting occurred in the John W. Harshbarger Building, northwest of the Student Union.

All in-person classes have been canceled Wednesday due to the incident.

Police responded to Harshbarger bldg for a shooting. Stay away from surrounding area. More to follow — University of Arizona Police (@UArizonaPolice) October 5, 2022

Details on possible injuries involved have not been released.

Police say a male suspect involved has been identified but has not been located. The suspect is believed to have left the area.

Suspect has dark complexion, 5ft8in tall, around 35yrs, short brown hair, wearing Blue Baseball cap, and dark backpack. — University of Arizona Police (@UArizonaPolice) October 5, 2022

No further information has been released.

This is an ongoing incident. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest updates.