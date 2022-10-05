Watch Now
NewsCentral & Southern Arizona NewsTucson News

Actions

PD: Reported shooting at University of Arizona

Police asking public to avoid Harshbarger Building
Watch the latest headlines for October 5, 2022, as of 11 a.m.
Screen Shot 2022-10-05 at 2.27.56 PM.png
Posted at 2:33 PM, Oct 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-05 18:07:23-04

TUCSON — A shooting has been reported at the University of Arizona Wednesday afternoon, according to campus police.

Police say the alleged shooting occurred in the John W. Harshbarger Building, northwest of the Student Union.

All in-person classes have been canceled Wednesday due to the incident.

Details on possible injuries involved have not been released.

Police say a male suspect involved has been identified but has not been located. The suspect is believed to have left the area.

No further information has been released.

This is an ongoing incident. Stay with ABC15 and abc15.com for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch ABC15 Mornings weekdays 4:30-7am on ABC15!