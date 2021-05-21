Watch
NewsCentral & Southern Arizona NewsTucson News

Actions

PCSO searching for two boys taken by father for over a month without having custody

items.[0].image.alt
PCSO
mason and Sebastian (1).png
Raul Armando Andrade-Canchola.png
Posted at 11:39 PM, May 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-21 02:39:05-04

TUCSON, AZ — The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a Tucson man who is accused of not returning his two children to their mother, despite not having custody and fleeing the scene of a traffic stop Thursday.

PCSO says the missing brothers are 10-year-old Mason Damian Garcia and 7-year-old Sebastian Armando Andrade.

The boys were last seen in a neighborhood near Interstate 10 and Kolb Road in Tucson.

They were left to visit their biological father on April 6, 30-year-old Raul Armando Andrade-Canchola, who deputies say is the suspect in the case.

The mother of the children has full custody and the children were to be returned to her on April 19. Andrade-Canchola refused to return the children and a felony warrant for custodial interference was issued on May 10.

PCSO says they located Andrade-Canchola May 20 and attempted to conduct a traffic stop while the children were in the vehicle. Officials say Andrade-Canchola did not stop and fled the scene at a high rate of speed.

Officials say Mason is 5 feet tall, 110 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes and Sebastian is 3 feet, 5 inches, weighs 65 pounds and also has black hair and brown eyes.

MicrosoftTeams-image (21).png

The suspect's vehicle is described as a silver 2006 Volkswagen Touareg with Arizona license plate (CNL0059.)

Andrade-Canchola is a 30-year-old man who is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch Phoenix Rising vs. Las Vegas Lights Saturday on CW61, streaming on ABC15 app