PCSO searching for two boys taken by father for over a month without having custody

TUCSON, AZ — The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a Tucson man who is accused of not returning his two children to their mother, despite not having custody and fleeing the scene of a traffic stop Thursday.

PCSO says the missing brothers are 10-year-old Mason Damian Garcia and 7-year-old Sebastian Armando Andrade.

The boys were last seen in a neighborhood near Interstate 10 and Kolb Road in Tucson.

They were left to visit their biological father on April 6, 30-year-old Raul Armando Andrade-Canchola, who deputies say is the suspect in the case.

The mother of the children has full custody and the children were to be returned to her on April 19. Andrade-Canchola refused to return the children and a felony warrant for custodial interference was issued on May 10.

PCSO says they located Andrade-Canchola May 20 and attempted to conduct a traffic stop while the children were in the vehicle. Officials say Andrade-Canchola did not stop and fled the scene at a high rate of speed.

Officials say Mason is 5 feet tall, 110 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes and Sebastian is 3 feet, 5 inches, weighs 65 pounds and also has black hair and brown eyes.

PCSO

The suspect's vehicle is described as a silver 2006 Volkswagen Touareg with Arizona license plate (CNL0059.)

Andrade-Canchola is a 30-year-old man who is 5 feet, 6 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.