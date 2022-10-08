Watch Now
PCSD looking for a man who allegedly kidnapped a 7-year-old girl

Girl told deputies she was taken near her home and released a short time after
Posted at 4:24 PM, Oct 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-08 19:29:05-04

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Pima County Sheriff's Department (PCSD) is looking for a man who allegedly kidnapped a 7-year-old girl.

On October 7 around 2:30 p.m. deputies responded to reports of a distressed 7-year-old-child near the 8600 block of South Nogales Highway.

According to PCSD when they spoke with the child she told them she had been abducted near her home by a man in a vehicle and was released a short time later.

Deputies say the child was not injured.

The suspect description:

  • Hispanic male, heavy set, patchy beard, and a dark complexion
  • Tattoo on the back and a tattoo of a tiger with “sharp sticks” on the forearm (possibly the right forearm)
  • Last seen wearing all black with a white and black hat
  • Spoke both English and Spanish

The suspect vehicle:

  • Older two-door pickup metallic in color, possible grey/primer or metallic gold
  • The vehicle had damage, no tint on the windows, and a black interior

Detectives are asking that anyone with information about this incident call 9-1-1.

