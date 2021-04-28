VAIL, AZ — Chaotic moments unfolded at the Vail Education Center, southeast of Tucson, where a school board meeting was expected to take place Tuesday evening.

Nearly 100 parents rallied for the district to drop the mask mandate at the schools. The group showed up before the regular study session at 5:30 p.m.

But the board only made it halfway through, when parents pushed their way into the board room refusing to wear masks.

The Vail board called 911, and Pima County Sheriff Nanos tells ABC15 affiliate KGUN 9, a sergeant and four deputies showed up in just over a minute.

The district tells us one of them advised the board to adjourn the study session because the crowd was uncontrollable.

But the Sheriff says that's not true, the board made that decision on their own and crowd control was not an issue.

The board canceled the regular meeting that was planned for 7 p.m.