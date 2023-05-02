Officials seeking help identifying man believed to be involved in Molino 2 Wildfire

TUCSON, AZ — Forest Service fire investigators are asking for the public's help in identifying a man wanted for questioning regarding the Molino 2 Wildfire near Tucson.

Officials say the fire began on April 30 and caused a closure of the Catalina Highway, Santa Catalina Ranger District, and the Coronado National Forest.

Investigators say video footage shows a white male, approximately in his 50s or 60s, wearing a light grey colored shirt with tan cargo pants approach a scene where filmmakers were shooting a homemade target.

Throughout the video, the group is seen stepping back and allowing the suspect to take five shots using his personal shotgun, according to officials.

Investigators say the suspect's shotgun was loaded with incendiary bullets that caused sparks to fly starting the wildfire.

According to officials, using incendiary bullets and starting a wildfire are violations and are punishable by up to six months in jail or $5,000. The violations are considered Class B misdemeanors.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Coronado National Forest at 520-388-8343 or by email at Mailroom_R3_Coronado@usda.gov.