TUCSON, AZ - Deputies with the Pima County Sheriff's Department were involved in a shooting Saturday afternoon.

Deputy James T. Allerton with PCSD said the shooting happened just after 4 p.m. in the 4700 block of West Camino Tierra.

According to PCSD, a woman went onto a property that was not hers and hit a resident with a 2x4 board. When deputies arrived at the scene they found the woman in a trailer on the property.

Deputy Samuel Herrera was involved in a shooting shortly after finding the woman, according to PCSD. Herrera has been a deputy for one and a half years.

The woman has been identified as 38-year-old Amanda Alvarez. She died shortly after being transported to the hospital.

Deputies at the scene were treated and released for chemical exposure, Deputy Allerton said in a media release.

No deputies have been reported injured. The investigation is in early stages and remains ongoing.

