Watch Now
NewsCentral & Southern Arizona NewsTucson News

Actions

Northbound Interstate-19 in Tucson closed for 'law enforcement incident' Saturday

It is unclear what incident occurred to cause the closure
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
FlVv5UWaEAApAq1.png
Posted at 3:53 PM, Dec 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-31 17:53:52-05

TUCSON, Ariz. — A "law enforcement incident" closed the northbound lanes of I-19 in south Tucson Saturday.

Officials have not yet shared what led up to the incident.

Visuals from the scene show multiple DPS and police vehicles, along with several other vehicles, on the highway.

Interstate 19 is the main highway between Tucson and Nogales.

It is not clear when the road will reopen.

ADOT officials are recommending people find an alternate route.

This is a developing story. Stay with abc15.com for the latest updates.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Make sure your next TV has NEXTGEN TV!