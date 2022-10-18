Watch Now
Murad Dervish could face seven charges for UArizona shooting

Alexandra Contreras
UAPD responding to a shooting threat in front of the Harshbarger Building on Wednesday, Oct. 5.
Posted at 10:37 AM, Oct 18, 2022
TUCSON, AZ — Murad Dervish, who was arrested for shooting and killing University of Arizona Professor Dr. Thomas Meixner on campus Wednesday, Oct. 5, could face up to seven charges.

The Pima County Superior Court website shows one of those charges as first-degree murder.

Here is a list of the charges Dervish is facing:

  • Murder in the first degree
  • Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon
  • Burglary in the first degree
  • Misconduct involving weapons
  • Three counts of endangerment

Dervish has a bond hearing on Thursday, Oct. 20. He is currently being held without bond.

The arraignment for Dervish has been set for Monday, Oct. 24.

