Murad Dervish could face seven charges for UArizona shooting

TUCSON, AZ — Murad Dervish, who was arrested for shooting and killing University of Arizona Professor Dr. Thomas Meixner on campus Wednesday, Oct. 5, could face up to seven charges.

The Pima County Superior Court website shows one of those charges as first-degree murder.

Here is a list of the charges Dervish is facing:



Murder in the first degree

Aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Burglary in the first degree

Misconduct involving weapons

Three counts of endangerment

Dervish has a bond hearing on Thursday, Oct. 20. He is currently being held without bond.

The arraignment for Dervish has been set for Monday, Oct. 24.