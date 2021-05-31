Mothers Against Drunk Driving asks for safety on the roads this Memorial Day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — "It still hurts like it was yesterday," said Beverly Biggers.

Not a day goes by that Biggers doesn't think about her brother, Scott.

"He was hit head on by a repeat impaired driver. He survived 17 days before he died from his injuries," said Biggers.

The driver that hit Scott was sentenced to 17 years behind bars. Biggers can't bring her brother back, but she can inspire other drivers to make good choices.

"I thought, 'If I can help another family not have to go through what we had to go through, that's what I want to do,'" said Biggers.

Biggers has worked for the Tucson branch of Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) for almost 30 years. The non-profit spreads the word about the dangers of impaired driving and supports victims of crashes.

In 2020, the Pima County Sheriff's Department investigated 45 fatal collisions. Many involved drugs or alcohol.

"I know we help about 700 victims a year in Arizona. That's just the tip of the bucket. There are so many victims out there that need assistance and don't know that we are here to help them," said Biggers.

The photos of many of those victims are displayed at MADD's Tucson office. They serve as a reminder to think before getting behind the wheel.

"If you don't have a plan in hand before you go out to have your fun, you've already made the decision to drink and drive. That's just not the safe way to go," said Biggers.