Mother of decapitated children charged in their killings

Pima County Sheriff
Natalie Brothwell
Posted at 5:27 AM, Sep 30, 2021
TUCSON, AZ — An Arizona woman accused of killing her two children, who were decapitated in their Southern California home last year, has been arrested at her Tucson home.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says Natalie Brothwell was taken into custody Tuesday, a day after being charged with murder and child endangerment.

Her husband, Maurice Taylor, previously was charged with decapitating the couple's 13-year-old daughter and 12-year-old son, who were found last December in their Lancaster home.

Authorities didn't describe Brothwell's alleged role in their killings.

Natalie Brothwell

She's in custody in Arizona pending extradition to California.

