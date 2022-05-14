TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Three children who were allegedly kidnapped by their biological mother in Missouri on March 23 have been found safe.

On March 23, the three siblings were taken from their home in Springfield, Mo. by their non-custodial mother, Brittany Barnes, and her wife Ceairah Beverly.

The children, aged 8, 9, and 10, were in the custody of the State of Missouri when it is alleged that their birth mother, Barnes, and her wife, Beverly, took the children without permission during a scheduled visitation.

Barnes and Beverly allegedly fled the state with the children.

An arrest warrant was issued for the couple on April 8 for kidnapping and custodial interference.

On May 5, 2022, investigators from Missouri asked for help from the United States Marshals Service in locating the three kids and arresting Barnes and Beverly on their felony kidnapping warrants.

A week later, their car was found at Casino Del Sol's hotel in the Tucson area.

Marshalls worked with Pascua Yaqui Police to confirm they were both at the hotel associated with the casino.

Around noon on Friday, May 13, they were seen leaving the hotel and getting into their car.

Law enforcement took them into custody without incident and the children were safely recovered and given over to the Arizona Department of Child Safety until they could be returned to Missouri.

Barnes and Beverly were booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Center waiting to be transferred to Missouri.