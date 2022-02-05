Man shot after pointing replica gun at officer, Tucson police say

TUCSON — Tucson police say an officer shot a man who pointed what turned out to be a replica gun at the officer during a call Thursday evening.

Police say the 25-year-old man who was shot had ignored multiple orders to drop the gun and that the officer fired after the man pointed the gun at him.

Police say they were called to the scene on reports that a man had pointed a gun at bystanders.

Investigators later determined that the gun was a replica pistol.

The suspect suffered serious injuries that didn’t threaten his life. No one else was injured. He is expected to be booked after he’s released from the hospital.