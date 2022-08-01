Man arrested for arson after Salpointe Catholic High School fire in Tucson

TUCSON, AZ — The Tucson Police Department has arrested 26-year-old Forrest Harris for starting a fire at Salpointe Catholic High School.

On July 17, 2022, around 9:00 p.m., the Tucson Fire Department responded to reports of a fire at the school.

Once firefighters arrived, they were able to extinguish the fire. Fire officials say the fire caused significant damage to the structure.

Arson Investigators for TPD and TFD gathered enough evidence that pointed to Harris being a suspect.

On July 30, 2022, Harris was located, and after interviews, officers booked him into Pima County Jail on the charges of Arson of an Occupied Structure, 3rd Degree Burglary, and Criminal Damage.