Javelina bites man walking his dog in Oro Valley, second incident of this kind this month`

Posted at 1:15 PM, Oct 29, 2021
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A javelina bit a man walking his dog near the Oro Valley Country Club.

Arizona Game & Fish Dept. officials confirmed the wild animal charged the dog owner early Thursday.

In a tweet, AZGFD said the man picked up his dog before kicking the javelina to protect himself.

AZGFD said this was the 2nd attack of its kind this month in Oro Valley. In early October, another javelina attacked a woman walking her two dogs, killing one of her pets.

Department officials have asked dog walkers in the area to go the other way if they come across a javelina. AZGFD have said javelinas instinctively attack dogs because they look similar to coyotes, a javelina's natural predator.

Anyone who is threatened by wildlife in Arizona should report it to the AZGFD by calling 623-236-7201.

