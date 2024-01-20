' I don’t want fear to own me:' 78-year-old takes on powerlifting in Senior Olympics

TUCSON, Ariz. — A 78-year-old woman is showing it's never too late to start and compete as a powerlifter.

The Senior Olympics Festival is underway in Tucson, and Sarah Simpson is taking part in the games.

It’s not an easy sport but we got a look at it from a whole new lens.

“I always say, never judge a book by its cover," Simpson said.

Simpson began powerlifting only six weeks ago and she's now participating in the Senior Olympics Festival.

“She’s taken it up a little later in life rather than someone that’s done it all their life and that’s not easy to do," Sarah's friend, Pat Connolly said.

Connolly and Simpson met ten years ago in a yoga class. This was when Simpson first started going to the gym.

“The hardest part was walking through the front door, but the benefit has been phenomenal," Simpson said.

From yoga to free weights, nothing has stopped Simpson since she started her fitness journey.

“You’re never too old to try something," Simpson said. "My thing is that I don’t want fear to own me.”

“This is a person that has traits everyone should emulate," Connolly said "She is dedicated, strong and a gift to the community.”

And the gym community is something Simpson has learned to love.

“The community that’s being built down here and the friends that you make here, you can’t compare," Simpson said. "I told somebody last week that this is my happy place.”

Simpson never thought going to the gym would take her to competing in the Senior Olympics Festival, but now the gym is where she always wants to be.

“I’ve seen a difference in myself, how I feel mentally, how I feel physically but it’s empowering because I’m doing this for myself," Simpson said. "I’ve done a lot of things in my life for other people, even though I get a tremendous amount of satisfaction, but this is for me.”

Although this was her first competition, Simpson is sure it won’t be her last.