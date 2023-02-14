I-10 closed in south Tucson, people nearby asked to shelter in place due to nitric acid spill

TUCSON, AZ (KGUN) — A crash in south Tucson has prompted a shelter-in-place request for those nearby after a nitric acid spill, according to the Pima County Department of Environmental Quality.

The shelter-in-place warning is in effect for all individuals within a mile radius of the crash, which is near Kolb Road along Interstate 10.

Tucson Fire, Pima County Office of Emergency Management, Arizona DPS and the Department of Public Safety's Hazardous Materials Response Unit are working on the response.

Tucson Fire Hazmat Team working with our partners at @Arizona_DPS to control the hazmat and brush fire incidents at Rita and I10. Continue to avoid the area, I10 will remain closed an extended period of time. Stay safe @cityoftucson pic.twitter.com/oM4WKD5C0E — Tucson Fire Department (@TucsonFireDept) February 14, 2023

First responders are evacuating people near the crash "out of an abundance of caution," according to DPS.

Everyone in the area is also advised to turn off heaters, air conditioning units and other equipment that may bring outside air in.

That includes individuals:



East of the crash to Houghton Road

West of the crash to Kolb Road

North of the crash to Valencia Road

South of the crash to Voyager Road

Authorities say a truck has flipped onto its side in the median. There is no information yet on the truck driver's condition.

KGUN 9

Authorities say it will be an extensive closure.

Visit the ADOT traffic map or dial 511 for the latest on this closure.