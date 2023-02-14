Watch Now
I-10 closed in south Tucson, people nearby asked to shelter in place due to nitric acid spill

I-10 is shut down in both directions near South Kolb due to a nitric acid spill. People are being evacuated from the area.
Posted at 4:34 PM, Feb 14, 2023
TUCSON, AZ (KGUN) — A crash in south Tucson has prompted a shelter-in-place request for those nearby after a nitric acid spill, according to the Pima County Department of Environmental Quality.

The shelter-in-place warning is in effect for all individuals within a mile radius of the crash, which is near Kolb Road along Interstate 10.

Tucson Fire, Pima County Office of Emergency Management, Arizona DPS and the Department of Public Safety's Hazardous Materials Response Unit are working on the response.

First responders are evacuating people near the crash "out of an abundance of caution," according to DPS.

Everyone in the area is also advised to turn off heaters, air conditioning units and other equipment that may bring outside air in.

That includes individuals:

  • East of the crash to Houghton Road
  • West of the crash to Kolb Road
  • North of the crash to Valencia Road
  • South of the crash to Voyager Road

Authorities say a truck has flipped onto its side in the median. There is no information yet on the truck driver's condition.

Authorities say it will be an extensive closure.

Visit the ADOT traffic map or dial 511 for the latest on this closure.

