Hikers, dog airlifted to safety in Tucson rescue

TUCSON, AZ — Two hikers and a dog are now safe after the Pima County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) Search and Rescue and Air Units recently saved them.

Deputies say it happened near Romero Pass when the hikers and their pet got so dehydrated, they couldn't continue on.

After alerting the department, the hikers and dog were airlifted out of the area to safety.

All three are now doing well.

Search and rescue authorities recommend the following to stay safe while hiking during the summer:

Start early and complete the hike before 10 a.m.

Drink electrolytes with water

Turn around when your water is halfway finished

Call 9-1-1 at the first sign of heat issues

The PCSD clarified these rescues are "a no-charge service in the state of Arizona."