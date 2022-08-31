Watch Now
Hikers, dog airlifted to safety in Tucson rescue

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department Search and Rescue and Air Units rescued two hikers and a dog that had heat-related issues near Romero Pass. In this case, all three could not walk out of the area on their own, so they were air-lifted out, including the dog who goes by the name Whisky. The hikers and dog are all doing fine now.
Posted at 4:24 PM, Aug 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-31 19:37:04-04

TUCSON, AZ — Two hikers and a dog are now safe after the Pima County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) Search and Rescue and Air Units recently saved them.

Deputies say it happened near Romero Pass when the hikers and their pet got so dehydrated, they couldn't continue on.

After alerting the department, the hikers and dog were airlifted out of the area to safety.

All three are now doing well.

Search and rescue authorities recommend the following to stay safe while hiking during the summer:

  • Start early and complete the hike before 10 a.m.
  • Drink electrolytes with water
  • Turn around when your water is halfway finished
  • Call 9-1-1 at the first sign of heat issues

The PCSD clarified these rescues are "a no-charge service in the state of Arizona."

