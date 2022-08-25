Former Tucson officer indicted on manslaughter charges

TUCSON, AZ — Former Tucson Police Officer Ryan Remington, who was fired from TPD in January, has been indicted on manslaughter charges for shooting a man in a wheelchair, according to Tucson Police Officer's Association attorney Mike Storie.

Pima County Attorney Laura Conover called body camera footage of the incident "jarring."

"And, the video represents but a fraction of the evidence we must evaluate to determine if criminal charges are warranted in this incident, said Conover in December.

Pima County Attorney Laura Conover will hold a 3 p.m. press conference to present more information.

The deadly shooting of 61-year-old Richard Lee Richards occurred Nov. 29, 2021, at the Lowe’s at 1800 E. Valencia Rd. when Remington confronted Richards after a Walmart employee reported Richards had stolen a toolbox.

Remington, who had been off duty at the time, attempted to question Richards, who then pulled out a knife and attempted to enter the garden center of a nearby Lowe's.

Remington and a second officer on the scene instructed Richards to not enter the store. Remington opened fire on Richards, shooting him in the back and side. He later died.

