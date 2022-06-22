Former president of Tucson non-profit sentenced for embezzlement

TUCSON — A former president of a Tucson National Guard non-profit was sentenced to four years of probation with 30 days of jail for embezzling funds from the Jimmy Jet Foundation, according to a release from Attorney General Mark Brnovich.

Amy Lyn O'Neill was convicted of one count of solicitation to commit theft on Tuesday, according to the release.

From approximately October 29, 2019 to May 20, 2021, O'Neill allegedly embezzled $84,444.45 from the Jimmy Jet Foundation, a nonprofit organization serving the Arizona National Guard's 162nd Fighter Wing.

The release outlined how O'Neill used the embezzled funds as follows:



$9,693.82 in personal mortgage payments,

$37,761.21 in personal credit card payments,

$18,631.75 in personal ATM withdrawals and

$18,631.75 in personal purchases.

Documents show O'Neill plead guilty to the charge.

As part of the sentencing agreement, O'Neill is to fully repay $84,444.45 in restitution, including $65,000 in restitution that was paid before sentencing, to the Jimmy Jet Foundation.