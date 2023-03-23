First film production since reopening wraps at Old Tucson

TUCSON, AZ — Under new management, Old Tucson reopened to guests last fall. Now, the Wild West theme park is open again for moviemaking.

The first film shot at Old Tucson in several years has just wrapped production. Once nicknamed "Hollywood in the Desert," Old Tucson is going back to the future.

"I got a lot of beautiful memories here," actor Forrie J. Smith told KGUN 9 in an exclusive on-set interview.

Smith is back at Old Tucson starring in the first full-scale movie production since the theme park closed down in 2020.

Smith is best known for his role as Lloyd on the hit TV series Yellowstone, but he actually started as a stuntman at Old Tucson in the 80s and 90s.

Forrie J Smith

"I almost broke down into tears when I came in the back gate..." Smith said. "All the mornings I drove up here and had to clean stalls and harness horses. I'm really just so honored and happy to be back. It's like I came full circle."

Smith is spending part of his downtime from shooting episodes of Yellowstone to act in several movies, including one at Old Tucson. It is a place he wasn't sure he'd ever get back to again after it shut down during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"They're losing part of their heritage and culture by not having movies here," said Smith. "I mean they go way back and I'm honored to be part of it and blessed to (have) been in the middle of its heyday here. I hope it does come back and I hope I get to come back to film some more here."

The popularity of Yellowstone means Smith is an in-demand actor.

We caught up with him last fall at Old Tucson's sister property Mescal, where he was holding a fundraiser to help bring back filmmaking to that Cochise County location.

He hopes to do the same for Old Tucson, where it all began for him.

"My status in life is a little different. Hopefully, I can do something with that to help Old Tucson come back."

Producers of the film asked KGUN 9 not to share any information about the movie, or who else is starring alongside Smith.