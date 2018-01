TUCSON, AZ - Some areas of Arizona's Sabino Canyon are still showing their fall colors in the winter month of January.

But the Arizona Daily Star reports experts say the colorful array of leaves isn't necessarily a good thing.

Naturalist David Lazaroff says the colors are "pleasant to the eye but troubling to the soul," and are a result of climate change.

Prolonged drought conditions have left Sabino Creek bone dry for an unusually long period of time.

U.S. Geological Survey Research Hydrologist says there hasn't been any flow in Sabino creek since Sept. 14.

That means the waterway has been without flowing water for 113 days as of Friday, Jan. 5.

The long-term outlook for the creek and vegetation in the canyon remains uncertain.