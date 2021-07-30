EMT shot in Silverlake Park has died, family says

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A 20-year-old EMT who was shot in Silverlake Park earlier this month as part of a fire-turned-shooting spree in a Tucson neighborhood has died, his family told AMR Southern Arizona.

Jacob Dindinger was one of two EMTs responding to a call at the park on July 18 when a man pulled up to the scene and began shooting. Jacob was in critical condition in the hospital for nearly two weeks before he died early Friday morning.

In a statement last week, Jacob's family described him as hard-working and quick-witted. They said his dream was to become a firefighter like his older brother and had recently expressed interest in attending paramedic school.

Four people have now died in the shooting and house fire incident earlier this month, including the suspect. One person died in the house fire nearby, another bystander at the fire was fatally shot, the suspect was shot by police, and now Jacob.