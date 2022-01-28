DOD identifies Davis-Monthan unit as possibility for Ukraine deployment

TUCSON, AZ — The Department of Defense has identified several military units across multiple branches that could be deployed to help Ukraine if Russian forces invade the country.

That's about 8,500 personnel with specialties ranging from medical care, to combat, to communications.

Among those units are some from Davis-Monthan Air Force Base in Tucson.

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said these service members are not currently being deployed, but are in a heightened state of readiness in case they're called overseas.

"The vast majority of the troops the secretary put on 'prepare to deploy,' are in fact, dedicated to the NATO Response Force," Secretary Kirby said. "We still believe there's time and space for diplomacy, but thus far, it has not achieved the kind of results that the international community would like to see."

The report from DOD did not specify which elements from Davis-Monthan could be deployed.