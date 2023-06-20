DEVELOPING: Wildfire breaks out in Catalina Mountains near Tucson

UPDATE 4:30 AM:

The Pima County Sheriff's Department has provided an update on the fire in the Catalina Mountains.

They say it is located two miles north of the Craycroft and Placita Alta Reposa area.

The Finger Rock and Ventana Canyon trailheads are closed at this time.

No evacuations are expected.

Southern Arizonans waking up Tuesday may notice a crescent-shaped fire burning along the Catalina Mountains.

KGUN9 has received pictures and seen the fire grow since 3 A.M. Jun. 20. The Good Morning Tucson team has reached out to the Coronado National Forest and the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management to confirm the fire's size and start time.

Three years ago this month, the Bighorn Fire was sparked by a lightning strike. That blaze grew to 119,000 acres and took over six months to contain.