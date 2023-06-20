Watch Now
NewsCentral & Southern Arizona NewsTucson News

Actions

DEVELOPING: Wildfire breaks out in Catalina Mountains near Tucson

Mt Lemmon Fire
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Tumamoc Camera
Mt Lemmon Fire
Posted at 6:24 AM, Jun 20, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-20 09:24:35-04

UPDATE 4:30 AM:
The Pima County Sheriff's Department has provided an update on the fire in the Catalina Mountains.

They say it is located two miles north of the Craycroft and Placita Alta Reposa area.

The Finger Rock and Ventana Canyon trailheads are closed at this time.

No evacuations are expected.

Southern Arizonans waking up Tuesday may notice a crescent-shaped fire burning along the Catalina Mountains.

KGUN9 has received pictures and seen the fire grow since 3 A.M. Jun. 20. The Good Morning Tucson team has reached out to the Coronado National Forest and the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management to confirm the fire's size and start time.

We will update this article and provide real-time updates on air.

Three years ago this month, the Bighorn Fire was sparked by a lightning strike. That blaze grew to 119,000 acres and took over six months to contain.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Donate to the ABC15 Water Drive benefiting St. Vincent de Paul!