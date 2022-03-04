Watch
Delivery robots with Russian ties pulled from UArizona campus

Charles Rex Arbogast/AP
FILE - This Feb. 20, 2018, file photo shows the Grubhub app on an iPhone in Chicago. On Thursday, March 3, 2022, Grubhub said that it is ending its partnership with Russian tech company Yandex and pulling 100 Yandex-made food-delivery robots from the campuses of Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio, and the University of Arizona in Tucson, Arizona. Chicago-based Grubhub said it is working with both campuses to find alternatives. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast, File)
Posted at 5:02 AM, Mar 04, 2022
TUCSON, AZ — Two U.S. university campuses are losing their food-delivery robots for now because of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Grubhub said Thursday that it is ending its partnership with Russian tech company Yandex and pulling 100 Yandex-made food-delivery robots from the campuses of Ohio State University in Columbus, Ohio, and the University of Arizona in Tucson, Arizona.

Chicago-based Grubhub said it is working with both campuses to find alternatives.

Grubhub had been using the robots to deliver food on campus at Ohio State since August.

The company launched robot delivery at the University of Arizona last November.

A message seeking comment from left with a U.S.-based spokesperson for Yandex.

