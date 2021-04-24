Watch
Court oversight in Tucson desegregation case to end

Posted at 2:27 PM, Apr 24, 2021
TUCSON, AZ — Federal court oversight of Tucson’s largest school district is soon to end following a decades-long court fight over discrimination against racial and ethnic minorities.

A judge ruled recently that Tucson Unified has an effective plan to integrate its schools and provide Black and Latino students with equal access to educational opportunities.

The district said in a statement that it was committed to the “culturally responsive and relevant instruction, equity and opportunity for all students” and will base its implementation plan on that commitment.

The case stemmed from class-action lawsuits that were filed in 1974 and resulted in a finding that discriminatory segregation existed in the district.

