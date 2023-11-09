Coatimundi bites man in Sahuarita, south of Tucson

A coatimundi bit a man in Sahuarita, Arizona, south of Tucson on Wednesday, November 8, according to the Arizona Game & Fish Department.

The incident occurred about 19 miles southeast of Sahuarita Town Hall.

Game and Fish said the man who was bitten fed coati regularly.

The man was treated for rabies and released.

Arizona Game and Fish reminds that coatimundi are predators and should never be fed or approached.

This incident occurred one day after AZGFD announced that a woman attacked by an elk near Kingman had died from her injuries.

AZGFD provided the following message:

The public is urged to help keep wildlife wild. Wildlife that are fed by people, or that get food sources from items such as unsecured garbage or pet food, lose their natural fear of humans and become dependent on unnatural food sources. Feeding puts at risk the person doing the feeding, their neighbors, and the wildlife itself. Please do not feed wildlife.

For more information about the dangers of feeding wildlife, please visit their website.